A major zoning rewrite could change the future of DeKalb County neighborhoods

Officials in DeKalb County are rewriting the county's zoning code.

It's a sweeping update that could shape how communities develop for years to come.

The overhaul is the county's first comprehensive zoning rewrite in about a decade. It also includes the first major update to the county's sign ordinance in roughly 20 years.

The effort comes after a proposed tire shop and emissions station at a former daycare in unincorporated Stone Mountain drew strong opposition from nearby residents.

"We are not in favor of the tire shop coming in. We live here. We're a small family. This is kind of a little residential area right here," homeowner Ash Mendel said.

CBS News Atlanta

The property owner later withdrew the rezoning application after county planners determined the proposed business was not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

"The mix of auto shops here is just more than we need," Mendel said. "Right down the street there in Clarkston, there's that run of auto body shops. I don't know why that has to be right here as well. It seems like there's plenty of opportunity close by, so we're happy to try to keep it residential here."

County leaders say the zoning rewrite will update rules governing where homes and businesses can be built, as well as regulations covering parking, landscaping, buffers and signs.

Officials say residents will have multiple opportunities to provide feedback before the changes are finalized. The zoning rewrite is expected to continue through 2027.