85-year-old Georgia man charged with murdering 81-year-old wife, Forsyth County deputies say

An 85-year-old Forsyth County man is in custody, charged with the murder of his 81-year-old wife, deputies say.

Thomas Elliott Field was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder charges connected with an incident on Sunday night.

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence situation at a home on Collins Point Road around 7:30 p.m.

When deputies got to the home, they found 81-year-old Deborah Field suffering from multiple injuries. Despite the efforts of the first responders, she died at the scene.

The deputies detained Thomas Elliott Field at the home. While details about the investigation remain limited, authorities say they gathered enough evidence to charge Field with his wife's death.

Field remains in custody at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials ask anyone with information about the case to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.