7-year-old boy found dead at DeKalb County home, cause of death under investigation

A 7-year-old boy was found dead early Wednesday morning at a DeKalb County home, authorities said.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said it received a call around 2:50 a.m. to a home on Loveless Drive, where the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the child as Anthony Jones III.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Police with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to the home first and are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Authorities have not released additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Atlanta for more updates.