6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River near East Palisades Trail, Atlanta fire officials say

Six people were rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon after becoming stranded near the East Palisades Trail, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Firefighters initially responded to reports of multiple people stranded in the river. As crews gathered more information, officials determined six adults needed immediate assistance.

Atlanta Fire Rescue deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team, boat operations, drone support and ground personnel to conduct the rescue.

Officials said all six people were safely rescued from the riverbank beneath the interstate bridges.

No injuries were reported. The incident was cleared, according to the department.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the operation demonstrates the department's ability to respond swiftly to specialized emergencies.

The department's all-hazards teams are trained to handle water rescues, technical rescues, hazardous materials incidents, fires and medical emergencies.

Officials did not release additional details on the identities of the six people or how they became stranded.