6 Northgate High students injured in Coweta County crash, 2 seriously hurt, officials say

A group of Northgate High School students was hurt in a crash in Coweta County late Thursday morning, school officials confirmed.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash around 10:40 a.m. on Vaughn Road, north of Brandon Lane. Investigators say a male student driving a 2021 Honda Accord was going too fast for conditions when he lost control while navigating a curve.

Authorities say the car ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and then came to rest against a large tree.

The Coweta County School System said it was notified around 11:15 a.m. by Coweta Emergency Management that six teenagers involved in the crash are all students at Northgate High School. Officials said the crash happened off campus on Vaughn Road and that emergency responders arrived quickly to provide medical care and transport the students to hospitals.

"All six teens, all Northgate High students, were involved in this accident," a district spokesperson said.

All six occupants were taken to hospitals in the Atlanta area for treatment. Troopers say two female students suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing.