6 arrested in DeKalb County traffic stop; suspected marijuana and $40,000 in cash seized, police say

A routine traffic stop conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 4, 2026, led to the arrest of six individuals and the confiscation of over $40,000 in cash, along with a substantial amount of suspected marijuana valued at more than $2.8 million on the street.

During the stop, deputies searched a van and discovered approximately 220 to 250 pounds of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

The investigation extended to a local storage facility, where deputies executed a search warrant. There, they recovered an additional 1,200 boxes containing synthetic THC, mushrooms, and suspected marijuana products.

Six suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the case: Safin T. Rajwani, Aadil Samnani, Nooruddin T. Rajwani, Salim Vadsaria, Piyush Vadasariya, and Raheen S. Dadani. The suspects face charges including trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana (more than an ounce), and possession of a controlled substance.

All suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, authorities have not released further details at this time.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox expressed appreciation for the cooperation of statewide law enforcement partners, stating, "We cannot overemphasize the importance of interagency cooperation in disrupting the trafficking of illegal narcotics into our communities."