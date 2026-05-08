50 years later, Havana Sandwich Shop still feels like home for many Atlantans

For 50 years, Havana Sandwich Shop has served Cuban food along Buford Highway while becoming part of Atlanta's story.

The family-owned restaurant first opened in February 1976 after Debbie Benedit's late husband, Eddie, returned from their honeymoon in Miami with an idea to bring Cuban food to Atlanta. He said, 'You'll see.' Well, we've all seen," Benedit said.

The business started inside an old convenience store. Benedit said family members worked around the clock for weeks to open the restaurant.

Eddie's family emigrated from Cuba after leaving the country in search of opportunity. "This is the American dream you're sitting in right now," Benedit said. "They left with nothing, came here with nothing, and we were able to achieve this."

Despite decades of political tension between the U.S. and Cuba, Havana Sandwich Shop became a place where many people could still find a taste of home.

The same Cuban coffee, pressed sandwiches, black beans and family recipes are still served today.

Over the years, the restaurant survived recessions, 9/11, COVID-19, and a fire that forced the business to close for seven years. "We just keep going," Benedit said. "We pivot a little bit, make a few changes. But one thing that has never changed is our food."

After reopening, many customers returned. Benedit said some have been coming for decades, making the restaurant part of their own family traditions.

Thomas James stopped in with his family during a visit to Atlanta and said the restaurant felt familiar and unique. "We love the food," James said. "It seems like a really nice place, a real authentic place."

Inside the restaurant, photos, flags and family mementos tell the story of sacrifice and starting over. One Cuban flag on display flew during the 1980 Mariel boatlift, when Eddie took a boat to Cuba and helped bring 13 family members to the United States.

Benedit said continuing the restaurant is also about honoring the family members who helped build it. "I want to honor my husband and my father-in-law and my mother-in-law by continuing," Benedit said.

Now, 50 years after first opening its doors, every photo on the wall, every sandwich served, and every customer who walks through the door stands as a reminder of how far the family has come.