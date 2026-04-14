5-year-old seriously injured after UTV driven by 7-year-old overturns in north Georgia

A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured Monday evening after a utility terrain vehicle overturned on private property in northeast Georgia, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at a property along Georgia Highway 51, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Investigators say a green Can-Am UTV was being driven through a pasture by a 7-year-old boy, with the 5-year-old girl riding as a passenger. The vehicle overturned, trapping the girl underneath.

The child suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene for medical treatment.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.