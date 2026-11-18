Five women have been sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to taking part in a retail theft scheme that stole more than $39,000 in merchandise from stores in multiple Georgia counties.

Authorities say Demesha Latoya Brown, Angel Shynise Harris, Jasmine Rakel Harris, Maricka Harris, and Angelique Breshawn were linked to 38 thefts between November 2022 and August 2024.

The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office says that police began an investigation in September 2023 after a group of women stole over $700 in clothing from a Nike Factory Store in Woodstock. The store's management told investigators that the women had stolen around $10,000 in merchandise from them over the last nine months.

In their thefts, authorities say the women would take merchandise from quieter parts of the stores and conceal them in shopping bags from other places, pretending that the goods had been bought somewhere else. Once out of the stores, the women would sell the merchandise.

"As retailers became familiar with the scheme, the defendants became more aggressive, pushing past employees, using profanity, and creating disturbances when confronted," Assistant District Attorney Rachel Murphy said. "This was not a series of isolated shoplifting incidents. It was a coordinated criminal enterprise that repeatedly targeted retailers for financial gain."

Most of the thefts happened at Nike, while others allegedly targeted Old Navy, Bath & Body Works, Target and Gap stores, officials said.

All five women entered non-negotiated guilty pleas to violations of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act as well as various amounts of shoplifting charges. They were each sentenced to 20 years with the amount in prison ranging from two to six years.