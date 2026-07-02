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Want to watch fireworks in Georgia? Here are the 4th of July 2026 celebrations around metro Atlanta

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Many cities and towns across the metro Atlanta area are celebrating America's 250th birthday with parades, concerts and fireworks displays.

This year, Atlanta is not hosting fireworks in Centennial Olympic Park, but other cities are holding patriotic displays on Friday and through the weekend.

You can see our list below.

If you know of another fireworks display that is not listed, send them to CBS Atlanta on our tip line.

TOWNEVENTDATELOCATIONTIME
AcworthFourth of July Celebration at Cauble ParkJuly 4Cauble Park4 p.m. to 10 p .m.
Alpharetta3rd of July Concert and Drone ShowJuly 3Town Green at Alpharetta City Center7:30 p.m.
AlpharettaJuly 4th FireworksJuly 4Wills Park9:15 p.m.
Avondale EstatesFourth of July ParadeJuly 4Claredon Avenue to S. Avondale Road10 a.m.
Avondale EstatesFourth of July FireworksJuly 4Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium7 to 9:30 p.m.
BraseltonParade, Concert and Laser ShowJuly 4Braselton Town Green5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
CantonSmall Town Cool 4th of July CelebrationJuly 4Riverstone Plaza Block, Riverstone Plaza Shopping Center, Etowah River ParkParade at 6, Concert at 7:30, and Fireworks at 9:30
CarrolltonJuly Fourth in CarrolltonJuly 4Adamson Square10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cartersville4th of July CelebrationJuly 4Dellinger PArk4 to 10 p.m.
ChambleeChamblee Rocks featuring Robin ThickeJuly 4Downtown Chamblee6:30 to 9:15 p.m.
Clayton4th of July FireworksJuly 3Clayton County International ParkAt dusk
ConyersRed White and Boom!July 3Olde Town Conyers6 to 9:30 p.m.
Covington4th of July Parade and FestivalJuly 4Downtown Covington10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cumming68th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine ParadeJuly 4Downtown Cumming10 a.m. to noon
CummingFairgrounds' July Fourth CelebrationJuly 4Cumming Fairgrounds4 to 10 p.m.
DahlonegaDahlonega 4th of JulyJuly 4Locations around the city7 a.m. to dark
Dallas4th of July Patriotic Concert and FireworksJuly 4Downtown Dallas6 to 10 p.m.
DecaturFourth of July July 4Downtown Decatur4 p.m. to dark
DouglasvilleDouglasville Independence Day ParadeJuly 4Douglasville Town Green8:30 a.m. to dusk
DuluthFourth FestJuly 4Bayfront Festival ParkNoon to 10 p.m.
DunwoodyDunwoody 4th of July ParadeJuly 4Dunwoody Village9 a.m.
East PointFourth of July FestivalJuly 4Downtown East Point4 to 10 p.m.
GainesvilleHall County Fourth of July CelebrationJuly 4Laurel Park9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GriffinAmerica's 250 Anniversary CelebrationJuly 4Downtown Griffin10 a.m. to dark
Johns CreekIndependence Day CelebrationJuly 3The Boardwalk at Town Center6 to 9 p.m.
KennesawSalute to AmericaJuly 3Historic Downtown Kennesaw4 to 9:30 p.m.
LilburnSparkle in the ParkJuly 4Lilburn City Park6 to 10 p.m.
NorcrossRed, White & Boom!July 3Lillian Webb Park5 to 10 p.m.
Marietta4th in the ParkJuly 4Historic Marietta Square10 a.m. to dark
McDonoughRed, White and TunesJuly 11Avalon Park6 to 9 p.m.
MiltonRed, White, and YOU!July 3Broadwell Pavilion9 a.m. to noon
NewnanJuly 4th ParadeJuly 4Downtown Newnan9 a.m.
Peachtree CityFourth FestJuly 4City Hall and Drake Field3 to 10:30 p.m.
Powder Springs4th of July CelebrationJuly 4Thurman Springs Park7 to 10 p.m.
RomeRome's 2026 Fireworks Extravaganza Independence Day CelebrationJuly 4Ridge Ferry Park4 to 9:30 p.m.
RoswellAnnual Fourth of July CelebrationJuly 4Roswell Area Park6 to 10 p.m.
Sandy SpringsStars &Stripes Fireworks CelebrationJuly 4City Springs District4 to 9:30 p.m.
SenoiaAmerica 250 CelebrationJuly 3 and 4Senoia City Park Marimac Lakes10 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, All day Saturday
StockbridgeFourth of July Extravaganza featuring Boozie and Pastor TroyJuly 4Vystar Amphitheater at The BridgeGates open at 6 p.m.
Stone MountainFireworks at Stone Mountain ParkJuly 1 to 6Stone Mountain Park10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sugar HillSparks in the ParkJuly 3E.E. Robinson Park6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
TuckerCity of Tucker Independence Day CelebrationJuly 3City of Tucker Main Street6 p.m.
WoodstockJuly 4th Spectacular July 4Downtown Woodstock10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Georgia Fourth of July fireworks laws

Want to celebrate on your own? State law says it's legal to shoot off fireworks beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Cities may have their own regulations for noise, so check with your local authorities.

While most places are fine for fireworks, Georgia law does prohibit using them in any park, historic site, or within 100 yards of places like hospitals, nursing homes, electric plants, and other locations.

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