Want to watch fireworks in Georgia? Here are the 4th of July 2026 celebrations around metro Atlanta
Many cities and towns across the metro Atlanta area are celebrating America's 250th birthday with parades, concerts and fireworks displays.
This year, Atlanta is not hosting fireworks in Centennial Olympic Park, but other cities are holding patriotic displays on Friday and through the weekend.
You can see our list below.
If you know of another fireworks display that is not listed, send them to CBS Atlanta on our tip line.
|TOWN
|EVENT
|DATE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|Acworth
|Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park
|July 4
|Cauble Park
|4 p.m. to 10 p .m.
|Alpharetta
|3rd of July Concert and Drone Show
|July 3
|Town Green at Alpharetta City Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Alpharetta
|July 4th Fireworks
|July 4
|Wills Park
|9:15 p.m.
|Avondale Estates
|Fourth of July Parade
|July 4
|Claredon Avenue to S. Avondale Road
|10 a.m.
|Avondale Estates
|Fourth of July Fireworks
|July 4
|Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium
|7 to 9:30 p.m.
|Braselton
|Parade, Concert and Laser Show
|July 4
|Braselton Town Green
|5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|Canton
|Small Town Cool 4th of July Celebration
|July 4
|Riverstone Plaza Block, Riverstone Plaza Shopping Center, Etowah River Park
|Parade at 6, Concert at 7:30, and Fireworks at 9:30
|Carrollton
|July Fourth in Carrollton
|July 4
|Adamson Square
|10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Cartersville
|4th of July Celebration
|July 4
|Dellinger PArk
|4 to 10 p.m.
|Chamblee
|Chamblee Rocks featuring Robin Thicke
|July 4
|Downtown Chamblee
|6:30 to 9:15 p.m.
|Clayton
|4th of July Fireworks
|July 3
|Clayton County International Park
|At dusk
|Conyers
|Red White and Boom!
|July 3
|Olde Town Conyers
|6 to 9:30 p.m.
|Covington
|4th of July Parade and Festival
|July 4
|Downtown Covington
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Cumming
|68th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
|July 4
|Downtown Cumming
|10 a.m. to noon
|Cumming
|Fairgrounds' July Fourth Celebration
|July 4
|Cumming Fairgrounds
|4 to 10 p.m.
|Dahlonega
|Dahlonega 4th of July
|July 4
|Locations around the city
|7 a.m. to dark
|Dallas
|4th of July Patriotic Concert and Fireworks
|July 4
|Downtown Dallas
|6 to 10 p.m.
|Decatur
|Fourth of July
|July 4
|Downtown Decatur
|4 p.m. to dark
|Douglasville
|Douglasville Independence Day Parade
|July 4
|Douglasville Town Green
|8:30 a.m. to dusk
|Duluth
|Fourth Fest
|July 4
|Bayfront Festival Park
|Noon to 10 p.m.
|Dunwoody
|Dunwoody 4th of July Parade
|July 4
|Dunwoody Village
|9 a.m.
|East Point
|Fourth of July Festival
|July 4
|Downtown East Point
|4 to 10 p.m.
|Gainesville
|Hall County Fourth of July Celebration
|July 4
|Laurel Park
|9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Griffin
|America's 250 Anniversary Celebration
|July 4
|Downtown Griffin
|10 a.m. to dark
|Johns Creek
|Independence Day Celebration
|July 3
|The Boardwalk at Town Center
|6 to 9 p.m.
|Kennesaw
|Salute to America
|July 3
|Historic Downtown Kennesaw
|4 to 9:30 p.m.
|Lilburn
|Sparkle in the Park
|July 4
|Lilburn City Park
|6 to 10 p.m.
|Norcross
|Red, White & Boom!
|July 3
|Lillian Webb Park
|5 to 10 p.m.
|Marietta
|4th in the Park
|July 4
|Historic Marietta Square
|10 a.m. to dark
|McDonough
|Red, White and Tunes
|July 11
|Avalon Park
|6 to 9 p.m.
|Milton
|Red, White, and YOU!
|July 3
|Broadwell Pavilion
|9 a.m. to noon
|Newnan
|July 4th Parade
|July 4
|Downtown Newnan
|9 a.m.
|Peachtree City
|Fourth Fest
|July 4
|City Hall and Drake Field
|3 to 10:30 p.m.
|Powder Springs
|4th of July Celebration
|July 4
|Thurman Springs Park
|7 to 10 p.m.
|Rome
|Rome's 2026 Fireworks Extravaganza Independence Day Celebration
|July 4
|Ridge Ferry Park
|4 to 9:30 p.m.
|Roswell
|Annual Fourth of July Celebration
|July 4
|Roswell Area Park
|6 to 10 p.m.
|Sandy Springs
|Stars &Stripes Fireworks Celebration
|July 4
|City Springs District
|4 to 9:30 p.m.
|Senoia
|America 250 Celebration
|July 3 and 4
|Senoia City Park Marimac Lakes
|10 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, All day Saturday
|Stockbridge
|Fourth of July Extravaganza featuring Boozie and Pastor Troy
|July 4
|Vystar Amphitheater at The Bridge
|Gates open at 6 p.m.
|Stone Mountain
|Fireworks at Stone Mountain Park
|July 1 to 6
|Stone Mountain Park
|10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|Sugar Hill
|Sparks in the Park
|July 3
|E.E. Robinson Park
|6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
|Tucker
|City of Tucker Independence Day Celebration
|July 3
|City of Tucker Main Street
|6 p.m.
|Woodstock
|July 4th Spectacular
|July 4
|Downtown Woodstock
|10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Georgia Fourth of July fireworks laws
Want to celebrate on your own? State law says it's legal to shoot off fireworks beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Cities may have their own regulations for noise, so check with your local authorities.
While most places are fine for fireworks, Georgia law does prohibit using them in any park, historic site, or within 100 yards of places like hospitals, nursing homes, electric plants, and other locations.