Want to watch fireworks in Georgia? Here are the 4th of July 2026 celebrations around metro Atlanta

Many cities and towns across the metro Atlanta area are celebrating America's 250th birthday with parades, concerts and fireworks displays.

This year, Atlanta is not hosting fireworks in Centennial Olympic Park, but other cities are holding patriotic displays on Friday and through the weekend.

You can see our list below.

If you know of another fireworks display that is not listed, send them to CBS Atlanta on our tip line.

TOWN EVENT DATE LOCATION TIME Acworth Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park July 4 Cauble Park 4 p.m. to 10 p .m. Alpharetta 3rd of July Concert and Drone Show July 3 Town Green at Alpharetta City Center 7:30 p.m. Alpharetta July 4th Fireworks July 4 Wills Park 9:15 p.m. Avondale Estates Fourth of July Parade July 4 Claredon Avenue to S. Avondale Road 10 a.m. Avondale Estates Fourth of July Fireworks July 4 Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium 7 to 9:30 p.m. Braselton Parade, Concert and Laser Show July 4 Braselton Town Green 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Canton Small Town Cool 4th of July Celebration July 4 Riverstone Plaza Block, Riverstone Plaza Shopping Center, Etowah River Park Parade at 6, Concert at 7:30, and Fireworks at 9:30 Carrollton July Fourth in Carrollton July 4 Adamson Square 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cartersville 4th of July Celebration July 4 Dellinger PArk 4 to 10 p.m. Chamblee Chamblee Rocks featuring Robin Thicke July 4 Downtown Chamblee 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Clayton 4th of July Fireworks July 3 Clayton County International Park At dusk Conyers Red White and Boom! July 3 Olde Town Conyers 6 to 9:30 p.m. Covington 4th of July Parade and Festival July 4 Downtown Covington 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cumming 68th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade July 4 Downtown Cumming 10 a.m. to noon Cumming Fairgrounds' July Fourth Celebration July 4 Cumming Fairgrounds 4 to 10 p.m. Dahlonega Dahlonega 4th of July July 4 Locations around the city 7 a.m. to dark Dallas 4th of July Patriotic Concert and Fireworks July 4 Downtown Dallas 6 to 10 p.m. Decatur Fourth of July July 4 Downtown Decatur 4 p.m. to dark Douglasville Douglasville Independence Day Parade July 4 Douglasville Town Green 8:30 a.m. to dusk Duluth Fourth Fest July 4 Bayfront Festival Park Noon to 10 p.m. Dunwoody Dunwoody 4th of July Parade July 4 Dunwoody Village 9 a.m. East Point Fourth of July Festival July 4 Downtown East Point 4 to 10 p.m. Gainesville Hall County Fourth of July Celebration July 4 Laurel Park 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Griffin America's 250 Anniversary Celebration July 4 Downtown Griffin 10 a.m. to dark Johns Creek Independence Day Celebration July 3 The Boardwalk at Town Center 6 to 9 p.m. Kennesaw Salute to America July 3 Historic Downtown Kennesaw 4 to 9:30 p.m. Lilburn Sparkle in the Park July 4 Lilburn City Park 6 to 10 p.m. Norcross Red, White & Boom! July 3 Lillian Webb Park 5 to 10 p.m. Marietta 4th in the Park July 4 Historic Marietta Square 10 a.m. to dark McDonough Red, White and Tunes July 11 Avalon Park 6 to 9 p.m. Milton Red, White, and YOU! July 3 Broadwell Pavilion 9 a.m. to noon Newnan July 4th Parade July 4 Downtown Newnan 9 a.m. Peachtree City Fourth Fest July 4 City Hall and Drake Field 3 to 10:30 p.m. Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration July 4 Thurman Springs Park 7 to 10 p.m. Rome Rome's 2026 Fireworks Extravaganza Independence Day Celebration July 4 Ridge Ferry Park 4 to 9:30 p.m. Roswell Annual Fourth of July Celebration July 4 Roswell Area Park 6 to 10 p.m. Sandy Springs Stars &Stripes Fireworks Celebration July 4 City Springs District 4 to 9:30 p.m. Senoia America 250 Celebration July 3 and 4 Senoia City Park Marimac Lakes 10 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, All day Saturday Stockbridge Fourth of July Extravaganza featuring Boozie and Pastor Troy July 4 Vystar Amphitheater at The Bridge Gates open at 6 p.m. Stone Mountain Fireworks at Stone Mountain Park July 1 to 6 Stone Mountain Park 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sugar Hill Sparks in the Park July 3 E.E. Robinson Park 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tucker City of Tucker Independence Day Celebration July 3 City of Tucker Main Street 6 p.m. Woodstock July 4th Spectacular July 4 Downtown Woodstock 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Georgia Fourth of July fireworks laws

Want to celebrate on your own? State law says it's legal to shoot off fireworks beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Cities may have their own regulations for noise, so check with your local authorities.

While most places are fine for fireworks, Georgia law does prohibit using them in any park, historic site, or within 100 yards of places like hospitals, nursing homes, electric plants, and other locations.