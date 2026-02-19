4 injured in shooting during possible robbery at Midtown Atlanta apartments, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a late-night shooting at a Midtown high-rise apartment complex that left four men injured.

Officials tell CBS News Atlanta that the shots rang out at the 903 Peachtree apartments, which are located on Peachtree Street, around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene, they found one man who had been shot in the face and two others inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the three men to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. A fourth man who suffered gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle.

Pieces of debris littered the street below the Midtown apartment complex where the shooting happened. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery over a possible drug transaction.

"A large quantity of narcotics was observed on the crime scene in plain view, along with a firearm," the police department said in a statement.

Investigators have not released the identities of the four men and are working to determine who fired the shots.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.