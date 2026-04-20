4 Georgia State troopers fired over improper injury claims linked to police pursuits

Four Georgia state troopers have been fired following an internal investigation into misconduct involving personal injury claims, state officials said.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said the issue came to light in January 2026, when concerns were raised that several troopers were filing claims tied to incidents that happened during police pursuits.

According to the agency, its Office of Professional Standards launched an investigation and found the troopers had submitted a large number of crash and incident reports to an attorney. That attorney then sought financial settlements on their behalf from drivers involved in those pursuits, often targeting minimal insurance coverage limits.

Officials said the way the troopers handled those claims violated department policies and ethical standards.

All four troopers were terminated as a result of the investigation, the department said.

In a statement, the agency emphasized that it takes allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to maintaining public trust.

"The actions of these few individuals do not reflect the core values of professionalism and trust that define our agency," the department said. "The Georgia Department of Public Safety holds its troopers and officers' conduct to a high standard. Our integrity defines us as an organization and drives our mission of providing accountability in our public safety efforts."