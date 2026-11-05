4 charged with murder of 15-year-old after body found in abandoned Georgia home, police say

Officers have charged four people with the murder of a 15-year-old boy at a home in Albany, Georgia, officials say.

The Albany Police Department said the killing happened sometime after 2:32 a.m. on Nov. 1 on the 800 block of Cameo Lane.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene and found a teen dead inside an abandoned home. The victim was later identified as 15-year-old Austin Payne.

On Wednesday, investigators say they identified three teens and one 22-year-old as suspects in connection with Payne's death.

Officers arrested and charged 15-year-old Jansquincey Donaldson, 15-year-old Omari Marion, 16-year-old Adarious Wallace, and 22-year-old Detravion Parker with murder.

All four were booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 229-436-8477.