4 charged with murder after 18-year-old Hiram High graduate killed during alleged drug deal in Paulding County

Four people have been arrested and charged with murder after an 18-year-old recent Hiram High School graduate was shot and killed during what investigators describe as a drug deal in Paulding County.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Sir Ethan-Dupree Jones was fatally shot Wednesday while attempting to purchase a marijuana vape. Deputies said Jones died at the scene.

Authorities announced Thursday that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing: Monsour Darwish, 17; Muhamad Rabeea Darwish, 19; and Mohammad Basem Khatib, 20. The sheriff's office announced a 15-year-old suspect is being charged as well - despite being 15 years old, the suspect is being charged as an adult.

Investigators said all four face charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

In a statement released through the family, loved ones described Jones as a proud member of Hiram High School's Class of 2026 who was preparing to begin a career in welding.

"Sir Ethan-Dupree was the oldest of three children, a phenomenal big brother, a talented cook, and a young man who was deeply loved by his family, friends, and community," the statement said. "He had his entire future ahead of him."

The family thanked the Paulding County Sheriff's Office for what they called a swift response and efforts to apprehend those believed responsible for Jones' death.

Family members also expressed hope that the tragedy would serve as a reminder of the toll gun violence continues to take on communities.

"No disagreement, argument, or altercation should ever end with the loss of a young person's life," the statement said. "Far too many young lives are being cut short, and far too many families are left to endure unimaginable grief."

The family said they remain committed to seeking justice for Jones while asking for prayers as they navigate what they described as a heartbreaking loss. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing.