4 arrested in $4,000 burglary at Georgia Power property in Coweta County, deputies say

Four people are facing burglary charges after deputies say they broke into a Georgia Power property in Coweta County and stole thousands of dollars in equipment.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, patrol deputies responded April 2 to a reported burglary at an office located on Georgia Power property along West Highway 16. Investigators say multiple items were taken, with losses exceeding $4,000.

Later that same day, members of the Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on Potts Road, where deputies say they recovered several items connected to the burglary.

Four individuals were taken into custody at the scene and initially charged with theft by receiving stolen property, according to officials.

Authorities say the investigation quickly expanded. A search warrant executed at a home in Carroll County led to the recovery of additional items tied to the burglary.

Following further investigation, deputies determined the four suspects were directly involved in the break-in. Arrest warrants were later issued by a Superior Court judge, and all four have now been formally charged with burglary.

Officials have not yet released the names of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.