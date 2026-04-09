$4.8 million in illegal hemp products, 120 pounds of marijuana seized in Georgia drug bust

Georgia's Agriculture commissioner announced a major drug bust Monday in DeKalb County that led to the seizure of 120 pounds of marijuana and nearly $4.8 million in illegal hemp products.

Multiple felony trafficking charges have been filed, and authorities say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The operation targeted hemp wholesalers suspected of selling marijuana and other products falsely advertised as legal hemp. Investigators executed a search warrant at a warehouse in DeKalb County, seizing a large volume of illegal items.

Marijuana and illegal hemp products were seized from a DeKalb warehouse on Monday, April 6. Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Agriculture

"The Georgia Department of Agriculture has zero tolerance for those that attempt to sell marijuana falsely advertised as hemp or hemp products that are illegal under Georgia law," Commissioner Tyler J. Harper said. "We will continue to aggressively pursue bad actors who undermine public safety and put Georgians at risk."

The Georgia Department of Agriculture's law enforcement investigators were assisted by the DeKalb Police Department's Narcotics and K9 units during the operation.

Multiple individuals were taken into custody and face felony trafficking charges. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, with further charges expected.