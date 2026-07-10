3rd person arrested in killing of Atlanta bartender found in Douglas County reservoir, deputies say

Authorities in Douglas County have arrested a third suspect in the murder of an Atlanta man whose body was found in one of the county's reservoirs months ago.

On May 15, officials say the body of a man was recovered from the Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166.

DNA evidence eventually helped the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identify the man as 37-year-old Jamal Parker, an Atlanta bartender and artist.

Deputies say Jamal Parker's body was found in a Douglas County reservoir in May. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

In June, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Brittany Amber Baker and Mario Andre Barber, charging both of them with Parker's murder. Now, authorities say they've made a third arrest in the case.

According to jail records, 35-year-old Ambria Sadia Symone Boyd was taken in custody on July 7 on a murder charge. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that the arrest was connected to Parker's death.

Boyd remains in the Douglas County Jail without bond.

Investigators have not shared any information about Boyd, Baker, and Barber's possible connections to Parker or any possible motive for the crime.

The investigation remains active. Officials are asking anyone with information about Parker or the case to call Douglas County Investigator Natalie Poulk at (770) 876-4116 or by emailing npoulk@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.