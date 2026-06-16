2 charged with murder after Atlanta man's body found in Douglas County reservoir, deputies say

Deputies have charged a man and a woman with murder in connection with the death of an Atlanta man whose body was discovered in a Douglas County reservoir.

On May 15, authorities say the then-unidentified man was recovered from Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166.

A month later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to use a DNA comparison to identify the victim as 37-year-old Jamal Parker, an Atlanta resident.

Deputies say Jamal Parker's body was found in a Douglas County reservoir in May. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they have now arrested Brittany Amber Baker and Mario Andre Barber in connection with Parker's death, charging both with murder.

Investigators have not shared any information about Baker and Barber's alleged connection with Parker or any possible motive for the crime.

The investigation remains active. Officials are asking anyone with information about Parker or the case to call Douglas County Investigator Natalie Poulk at (770) 876-4116 or by emailing npoulk@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.