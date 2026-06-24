3 suspects in metro Atlanta burglary crime spree caught after police pursuit, officers say

DeKalb County police have arrested three people investigators say are connected to nearly two dozen break-ins around metro Atlanta.

Authorities say the group's crime spree began on the morning of June 18. On that day, police say 14 businesses at shopping centers on Mall Parkway, Covington Highway, and South Hairston Road were burglarized.

Early Tuesday morning, another seven businesses were hit, this time on Lawrenceville Highway, Northlake Parkway, and DeKalb Industrial Way, police say.

That morning, officers on patrol spotted a vehicle leaving one of the crime scenes near Briarcliff Road and Lavista Road. Police say an attempt to pull over the suspects led to a chase through Tucker.

"During the pursuit, the suspects were seen throwing cash register tills and other stolen items out of the car," the DeKalb County Police Department said in a release.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and hit a curb on Hugh Howell Road. Officers arrested the three suspects, two of whom investigators say were hiding in a dumpster. Authorities say they later learned that the vehicle and one of the three firearms found on the suspects were stolen.

Officials identified the suspects as 23-year-old Avante Green-Coley, 17-year-old Onario Watson, and an unnamed 15-year-old. Green-Coley is facing charges that include burglary, theft by receiving motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen firearm, and more. Both teens face multiple burglary charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say more charges may be coming.