3 Republicans endorse Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate race as Mike Collins faces scrutiny

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is highlighting an uncommon political advantage in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races: endorsements from well-known Republicans.

In the span of three days, former Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Tifton Mayor Julie Smith all announced they are backing Ossoff's reelection campaign over Republican nominee U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

Earlier this week, Flake told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Ossoff's "character, constituent work and respect for the institution" outweighed their policy differences. Flake also said he was troubled by Collins' refusal to acknowledge President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

United States Senator Jeff Flake speaks onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The endorsements from two Republican mayors in South Georgia further underscore the bipartisan support Ossoff's campaign is amassing.

Smith, the Republican mayor of Tifton, said Ossoff has consistently delivered for the region.

"He's been very good to South Georgia," Smith said. "I'm a Republican, but there are times when a person exceeds the party. They go above and beyond."

Matheson, the Republican mayor of Valdosta, acknowledged the political risks of crossing party lines but said his experience working with Sen. Ossoff made the decision clear.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Jay Clayton, nominee to be director of national intelligence, during Clayton's Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams

"I will take heat for this endorsement, and it doesn't matter," Matheson said. "There's no way I can turn my back on this relationship."

The endorsements come as Collins continues to face questions following recent reporting alleging his Senate campaign has ties to antisemitic and white nationalist figures. Earlier this week, a coalition of Black pastors in Atlanta called on Collins to answer questions about the allegations, saying voters deserve to know whether he condemns the reported connections.

Collins' campaign has denied the allegations.

With Georgia expected to once again be one of the nation's premier Senate battlegrounds, Ossoff's campaign is likely to continue emphasizing bipartisan support as it seeks to appeal to moderate and independent voters heading into November.