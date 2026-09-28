3 Marietta parents arrested after welfare check finds 15 children living "deplorable conditions," police say

An attempt by Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to do a welfare check at a Marietta apartment has ended with police arresting three adults on charges of child cruelty and more.

Authorities say they went to the apartment on the 1900 block of Bells Ferry Road to check on two children and found 15 living in what they called "deplorable conditions."

According to the Marietta Police Department, officers were asked by DFCS to help its staff perform a welfare check at the apartment last week.

When detectives weren't able to make contact with an adult, the agency started working to obtain a search warrant. Before they could, however, officials say 15 children ranging from 1 to 17 years old left the apartment.

Investigators say the children lived with three adults, identified as Ashley Jackson, Derrick Jackson, and Briana Reynolds, in the two-bedroom apartment. Officials have not shared details about the apartment's condition other than saying it "can only be described as deplorable."

The Jacksons and Reynolds were each charged with first- and second-degree cruelty to children and VGCSA possession of marijuana. Derrick Jackson is also charged with crossing the guard line.

The children were relocated to safe environments by DFCS staff, officials said.