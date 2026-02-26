2 waterline workers struck by vehicle in downtown Lawrenceville; 1 in critical condition, police say

Two waterline workers were struck by a vehicle early Thursday in downtown Lawrenceville, leaving one in critical condition and causing several road closures during the morning commute, police said.

The incident happened on Pike Street, where officers responded to what the Lawrenceville Police Department described as an active accident investigation.

According to police, the crash involved two waterline workers who were hit by a vehicle while working in the area. One worker was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The second worker is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities temporarily shut down Pike Street from Culver Street to South Clayton Street as officers investigated the scene. Crogan Street was also affected, with closures from Perry Street to Oak Street.

Police initially urged drivers to avoid the downtown area as crews worked the scene and investigators gathered evidence.

By 8 a.m., all roadways had reopened.

No additional details about the driver or what led to the crash have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.