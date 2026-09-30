2 teens shot in southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Two teenagers were shot in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Tuesday evening, and police are still searching for a suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department said its officers responded to reports of two people shot at 59 Oak Drive SW shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

CBS News Atlanta

The girl was taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition. Police said the boy was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

Investigators with the department's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police have not announced any arrests or released information about a possible suspect. The investigation remains active.