Two students from Georgia are among the 32 Americans named as Rhodes scholars for 2027.

The Rhodes Trust announced earlier this month that Lawrenceville's Bryson A. Handy and Atlanta's Aran Sonnad-Joshi were chosen from 238 finalists who emerged from more than 1,000 candidates who received formal endorsements from their colleges and universities for the honor.

Handy, a senior at George Washington University majoring in international affairs and economics, co-founded and serves as president of GWU Black Professionals in International Affairs. A Truman Scholar and Eagle Scout, he has also worked as a Jeff Ubben Fellow at the Brookings Institution and an intern at the Council on Foreign Relations. He plans to pursue a Master of Philosophy in economics.

Sonnad-Joshi is double majoring in social studies and molecular and cellular biology as a senior at Harvard. His research focuses on intergenerational substance abuse, addiction prevention, and international drug policy. He is the president of the Harvard Advocate and serves as policy director for Y2Y Harvard Square, a student-run homeless shelter. He plans to pursue two Masters of Science in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation and clinical therapeutic neuroscience.

Atlanta's Aran Sonnad-Joshi and Lawrenceville's Bryson A. Handy are Georgia's two students picked to be 2027 Rhodes scholars. Rhodes Trust

Handy, Sonnad-Joshi, and the other students will attend the University of Oxford in England as part of the Rhodes scholar program, which awards more than 100 scholarships worldwide each year for students to pursue two to three years of graduate studies.

Named after British imperialist and benefactor Cecil John Rhodes, the scholarships were established at Oxford in 1903. The program has more than 8,000 alumni, many of whom have pursued careers in government, education, the arts and social justice.