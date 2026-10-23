2 officers, suspect injured after suspicious person call ends in police shooting in Woodstock, officials say

An investigation into a suspicious person ended with a suspect hospitalized and two officers injured on Thursday evening, Woodstock police say.

Authorities say that officers with the Woodstock Police Department were called to Paden Street and Maple Street around 6:48 p.m.

While details about the situation remain limited, the police department says that shots were fired and the suspect was injured.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital for treatment after receiving aid at the scene.

A police shooting in Woodstock ended with a suspect and two officers rushed to the hospital. CBS News Atlanta

Two officers were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

The Woodstock Fire Department, Cherokee County Fire & Rescue, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia State Patrol also responded to the incident.

The Woodstock Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to independently look into the shooting.