2 men hospitalized after shooting outside northwest Atlanta restaurant, police say

Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting outside a northwest Atlanta restaurant, police say.

Officials tell CBS News Atlanta that officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Daiquiri Factory on the 1500 block of Howell Mill Road just after midnight on Thursday.

At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. Medics rushed the men to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials say one of the men remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the incident began with an argument outside the restaurant that escalated into gunfire.

Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting outside a restaurant that sent two men to the hospital. CBS News Atlanta

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers determined that two vehicles may have been linked with the shooting. One of those vehicles was found abandoned and engulfed in flames near Detroit Avenue. The second was found with multiple bullet holes abandoned in the city's Zone 5 precinct. Both vehicles were taken by police for evidence processing.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or any possible suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department.