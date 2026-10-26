2 jailers, 2 inmates arrested in contraband smuggling investigation at Dodge County Jail, GBI says

An investigation into contraband at a Georgia jail has ended with two former jailers and two inmates facing charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

The agency said its Middle Georgia Gang Task Force-Oconee Drug Task Force was requested by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office in September to investigate reports of contraband being smuggled into the Dodge County Jail in Eastman.

As part of that investigation, authorities arrested and charged two former jailers: 31-year-old Shequore Jordan and 19-year-old Dwayne Simmons. Both Jordan and Simmons were booked into the jail they once worked at on charges of trading with inmates and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Two inmates, 28-year-old Alec White and 29-year-old Shelton Jackson, were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the GBI at (478) 207-1301 or use its online tip line at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.