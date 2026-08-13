2 employees hospitalized, 2 firefighters treated after Cobb County supermarket fire

Two employees were hospitalized after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Cobb County supermarket Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the business in the 7000 block of Mableton Parkway.

The department said the fire began in an attached kitchen. Employees tried to put out the flames but were unable to do so.

Firefighters searched the building for possible victims after arriving. Everyone had evacuated before crews reached the scene.

Crews extinguished the fire and remained at the business to look for hidden flames and protect property from further damage.

The two employees were taken to a hospital for smoke-related injuries. Two firefighters were treated at the scene for injuries related to heat and exertion.