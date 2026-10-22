18-year-old charged with murder of man found shot in car, DeKalb County sheriff says

DeKalb County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of a man whose body was found inside a car one night in Decatur.

Authorities say Damian Edwards is facing felony murder and armed robbery charges for the death of Anthony Lenard.

According to officials, officers were called to reports of a person shot in the 1600 block of Treasure Cove around 11 p.m. on Oct 11. At the scene, officers say they found a young man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The man, later identified as Lenard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly shooting happened on the 1600 block of Treasure Cove, investigators said. CBS News Atlanta

While details about the investigation remain limited, officials have now shared that they believe the shooting happened during an armed robbery.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Fugitive Unit and Field Operation Unit arrested Edwards on Oct. 16. He is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

"We will never stop working to bring wanted individuals into custody," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a statement. "We are committed to pursuing justice for victims and their families, ensuring that those who break the law face the consequences of their actions."

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, send a tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or text "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.