17-Year-Old Georgia pitcher Joseph Contreras selected to Brazil's World Baseball Classic roster

At just 17 years old, Joseph Contreras is already throwing 98 mph fastballs, and now, he's headed to one of baseball's biggest international stages.

The Blessed Trinity Catholic School pitcher has been selected to represent Brazil in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, becoming the youngest pitcher on the roster. The tournament will be held March 5 – 17 and features many of the top professional players in the world.

For Contreras, the opportunity is both personal and historic.

He is the son of Jose Contreras, the Cuban-born pitcher who defected to the United States and went on to win a World Series with the Chicago White Sox in 2005. His mother is Brazilian, making him eligible to compete for Team Brazil.

Three countries. One family. And one remarkable Atlanta-area baseball story.

Father son duo Jose and Joseph Contreras. Joseph will represent Brazil in the 2026 Wold Baseball Classic

Raised in Roswell and now starring at Blessed Trinity, Contreras is ranked the sixth-best overall player in Georgia and the third-ranked right-handed pitcher in the state. The 2026 graduate is also a 2025 All-American Classic selection and has committed to play Division I baseball at Vanderbilt University.

His fastball has been clocked at 98 mph this season, eye-popping velocity for a high school junior, and scouts have taken notice. He is widely considered one of the most promising young pitching prospects in the country.

Contreras announced his roster selection on social media, writing, "Blessed to be on the 2026 World Baseball Classic final roster for Brazil. Grateful for the opportunity to represent my roots. This is only the beginning."

The World Baseball Classic is widely viewed as baseball's premier international tournament, drawing established major leaguers and rising stars alike. For a teenager to earn a roster spot is rare.

For Jose Contreras, it marks a full-circle moment. A Cuban baseball legend helping his teenage son, who grew up in Georgia and now represents Brazil on the world stage. For Joseph, it's another step in what many believe could be a long professional career.