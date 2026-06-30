14-year-old boy drowns after jumping off diving rock at Floyd County park, officials say

First responders have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who officials say drowned while playing with friends at a Floyd County park.

Authorities say they recovered the body of 14-year-old Tyler Brown on Monday night following a short search.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Brown was swimming and diving with his friends in Armuchee Creek near Armuchee Park on Jones Mill Road. Investigators say Brown jumped into the creek from a popular diving rock at around 8:45 p.m. and did not resurface for minutes, leading his friends to call 911.

Authorities say 14-year-old Tyler Brown jumped off a popular diving rock in Armuchee Creek and never resurfaced. Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation

Crews from the Rome-Floyd Fire Department and the Floyd County Police Department began searching for Brown immediately. Firefighters recovered the boy's body at 9:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Floyd County Coroner's Office told CBS News Atlanta that Brown's death has been ruled an accident.

Officials say they are extending their deepest condolences to Brown's family and loved ones who have been affected by the tragedy.