12-year-old entrepreneur turns 3D-printed toys into thriving business with help from his twin brother

Aaron Osirus may only be 12 years old, but he's already proving it's never too early to become an entrepreneur. Working from his playroom, Aaron has transformed plastic into profit through his custom 3D-printing business, A3D.

The idea came after he noticed many of his classmates carrying fidget toys at school.

"One day at school I was just looking around, and then I saw that a lot of people had fidgets or toys," Aaron said. "I was like, if all these fidgets are plastic, why can't I make them?"

At just 12 years old, Aaron Osirus is turning plastic into profit with his custom 3D-printing business, A3D, all from his playroom. CBS News Atlanta

To bring that idea to life, Aaron borrowed $600 from his parents to purchase a high-tech 3D printer equipped with an automatic material system capable of switching colors during the printing process.

He began by selling toys to classmates and neighborhood kids, customizing each order based on the customer's preferred design, size and color before setting a price and delivery timeline.

As demand grew, Aaron brought on his twin brother, Alain Osirus, to help run the business.

"I'm a designer for A3D. Sometimes I make the toys, and I also help with marketing," Alain said. "I check the time, how long it takes, the cost, fulfillment and everything."

Together, the brothers produce popular items such as pass-through fidgets and articulated toys. Their most expensive product — a four-color kitten that takes about a full day to print — sells for $5. They even reward repeat customers with a 50-cent discount. After paying for supplies and labor, the twins earn about $200 in profit each month.

Their success reflects broader trends in the 3D-printing industry. According to industry leaders PrintPal and SelfCAD, profit margins on 3D-printed products can range from 70% to 90% because the raw materials are relatively inexpensive. Aaron and Alain also keep costs down by asking friends if they'd like to volunteer before hiring additional help.

For Aaron, seeing customers enjoy something he created is the biggest reward.

"When I see them play with my prints, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's really cool because I made it,'" he said.

The twins say the business has strengthened their bond while teaching them valuable lessons about investing, customer service and entrepreneurship.

"My brother Aaron is actually very cool because we're able to spend time together," Alain said. "It's really special to own a business with your brother."

They also hope to inspire other young entrepreneurs.

"Follow your dreams. Just try your hardest," Aaron said. "You've got to save up the money. You've got to plan for everything."

Alain echoed that message: "Chase your dreams. Outcompete everyone else in your business. Show them what you're made of."