11 killed in crashes, 4 in drownings during Fourth of July holiday weekend in Georgia, data reveals

Georgia law enforcement has reported more than a dozen deaths on the state's roads and on the water during the Fourth of July weekend celebrations.

Data shared by the Georgia Department of Public Safety shows 11 individuals were killed in crashes in Appling, Bibb, Cobb, Dade, Fulton, Henry, Polk, Richmond, Terrell, and Walker counties .

In Polk County, Georgia State Patrol troopers report that a 1-year-old girl was killed when the Ford Mustang she was in drove off of Georgia 100 and hit a concrete culvert head-on. Authorities say the driver was speeding and that the infant was in the front seat and not in a car seat. Her death remains under investigation.

According to the data, the number of deadly crashes nearly doubled from the same time period in 2025, where six crash fatalities were reported.

Across the state, law enforcement reported making 372 DUI arrests and issuing 372 distracted driving and 872 seat belt citations.

Drownings, arrests on Georgia lakes and rivers

With the higher number of people expected out on the water for the Fourth of July holiday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' game wardens were out patrolling to ensure everyone stayed safe.

A report from the DNR showed that game wardens charged 34 people with boating under the influence, or BUIs, during the holiday. Officials also say that there were six boating incidents, half of which were on Lake Lanier.

The agency says that four people drowned during the holiday, an increase of one from the three who drowned in the same time period in 2025.

After the holiday weekend, the Georgia DNR reports that the number of water fatalities or drownings has increased to 33 for the year. The number of boating fatalities remains at four.