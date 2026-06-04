1 dead, 1 critically injured after hit-and-run involving landscaping workers on I-85 in College Park, authorities say

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a hit-and-run crash involving two landscaping workers along Interstate 85 in south Fulton County Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said they were called around 3:17 p.m. at the request of the College Park Police Department to investigate a possible fatal hit-and-run crash on the northbound I-85 collector-distributor lanes near the North Inner Loop Road ramp.

According to investigators, two landscaping workers were working in a grassy gore area between the I-85 northbound collector-distributor lanes and the ramps leading to North Inner Loop Road when a white Chevrolet Malibu left the roadway for reasons that remain under investigation.

Authorities said the Malibu traveled off the right side of the road and struck both workers before fleeing the scene without stopping.

Both workers were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. One of the workers later died from their injuries, while the second worker remains hospitalized in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

While investigators were still at the scene, an individual approached officers with the College Park Police Department and identified himself as the driver involved in the crash, according to GSP.

The individual was detained, and troopers later confirmed he was the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu. He was taken into custody.

The Georgia State Patrol's Troop C Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

No charges have been announced, but authorities said charges are pending.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.