FIFA Men's World Cup draw live updates as 2026 groups are revealed with Trump at Kennedy Center event
What to know about the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup draw:
- Forty-eight countries, the largest number in the history of the tournament, will compete in the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.
- The 12 groups of four that make up the World Cup draw are set to be revealed on Friday.
- The draw will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and will run from 12 p.m. ET until 2 p.m., with the draw itself taking about 45 minutes.
- President Trump will attend the draw at the Kennedy Center, the White House said.
- Some of the big names taking part in the draw include Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Robbie Williams, Shaquille O'Neal, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Gretzky.
- The draw can be watched on FIFA.com, Fox and Telemundo. Get highlights and analysis at CBSSports.com and on CBS Sports HQ.
World Cup Draw ceremony begins with style
Singer Andrea Bocelli began the ceremony on Friday by belting out a rendition of "Nessun Dorma" from the opera Turandot.
Other musical performances expected from Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and the Village People.
Four countries make their World Cup debut
Four countries are set to make their World Cup debuts this summer. Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan booked their tickets to the largest soccer tournament.
The Caribbean island of Curaçao, an autonomous territory within the Netherlands kingdom, is the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for the World Cup. Cape Verde, the island nation off the coast of West Africa, is the third smallest.
The number of debutants could rise after the playoffs in March. New Caledonia, Suriname, Kosovo and Albania are all in the mix.
World Cup watch parties take over D.C. pub scene
Unlike other sports drafts and lotteries (excluding the NFL), the FIFA World Cup Draw is its own spectacle that gets fans to gather at local watering holes to watch and cheer on the expected matchups.
In the Washington, D.C. region, European-style pubs opened their doors early and invited fans to drink and watch the draw.
In the nation's capital, Elephant & Castle Pub on Penn Ave and The Queen Vic Pub on H Street are both holding watch parties for World Cup viewers. Meanwhile, Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, is expecting spectators as well.
Watch parties at pubs, breweries, and places of imbibing across North America will be tuned in for the draw.
Trump says hosting FIFA Men's World Cup is an "honor"
Standing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, President Trump said it's an "honor" to have the FIFA Men's World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center, and for the U.S. to host the games.
Mr. Trump said Infantino has "done an incredible job," and there are "record ticket sales."
"We're honored to have it here, and it's been very special," he said.
The president also claimed he isn't sure he's getting a FIFA Peace Prize today.
"I don't need the prizes," he said.
Will there still be a so-called "Group of Death"?
The highest-ranked team that hasn't already qualified for this World Cup is four-time champion Italy, ranked No. 12 by FIFA.
The Italians still have a chance to qualify via UEFA Playoff A, so teams will likely be hoping to avoid being in the same group with that pot 4 placeholder.
In the past, World Cups have included a so-called "Group of Death" — a group that seems unusually difficult following the luck of the draw. With more teams spread out across more groups — and with the pots largely organized in descending order of FIFA rankings — there might not be an obvious Group of Death this time around.
But there is still substantial variance in the quality of teams that could come out of pot 4, which includes the four European playoff winners (which could include Italy and No. 21 Denmark) as well as No. 86 New Zealand and tiny World Cup newcomers Curacao and Cape Verde.
Trump expected to receive new FIFA peace prize
President Trump is expected to receive the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the festivities on Friday.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has a close relationship with Mr. Trump, established the peace prize after traveling to several events with the U.S. president.
The award will "recognize exceptional actions for peace," soccer's governing body said in November.
Infantino has remained tight-lipped about whether Mr. Trump will be the first recipient of the award. Mr. Trump has campaigned in the past for a Nobel Peace Prize.
"I'm really lucky. I have a great relationship with President Trump, who I consider really a close friend," Infantino said last month. "Of course, he's been very, very helpful in everything we do for the World Cup. ... He has such an incredible energy and this is something that I really admire. He does things. He does what he says. He says what he thinks. He says, actually, what many people think as well, but maybe don't dare to say. And that's why he's so successful."
Some of the big names taking part in the World Cup Draw
FIFA has enlisted the help of some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports and music to take part in Friday's hotly anticipated World Cup draw.
Comedian Kevin Hart, actor Danny Ramirez and "Project Runway" judge Heidi Klum will serve as the hosts of the draw, FIFA said.
The event will feature musical performances from Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and the Village People, whose song "Y.M.C.A." has long been a favorite of President Trump on the campaign trail. The White House confirmed late Thursday that Mr. Trump will be attending the draw.
Bocelli is also scheduled to hold a concert at the White House on Friday night, the White House said.
England soccer legend Rio Ferdinand will conduct the draw itself, FIFA said. He will be assisted by NFL great Tom Brady, NHL icon Wayne Gretzky, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and retired NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will also serve as a red carpet host.
"Being part of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup is an incredible honor — it's the kind of global stage every athlete dreams of," Brady said in a statement. "I'm excited to help set the path for a tournament that brings the world together like nothing else."
Changes to this year's draw
To avoid top-ranked teams playing each other early in the knockout stage, FIFA altered the format for the 2026 tournament to make it less likely that the top four seeds will play each other before the Semifinals.
In prior tournaments, seeding for the knockout stage was determined only by which group a team happened to come out of. This meant it was possible for high-seeded favorites to face off in earlier rounds of the knockout stage.
This year, FIFA has made it so that the top four seeds will be placed in specific groups to ensure that, as long as they win their group, they will be placed on opposite ends of the bracket during the knockout stage. This guarantees that if the top two seeds, Spain and Argentina, win their groups, they would not play each other before the Final.
How does the draw work?
The draw will divide the 48 teams into 12 groups of four. The teams will be pulled from four separate pots, which are determined by the teams' rankings.
Pot 1 includes the three host countries — the U.S., Canada and Mexico — along with Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
Pot 2 is Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, the Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria and Australia.
Pot 3 is Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
Pot 4 is Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand and the four remaining playoff teams that will be determined in March.
Teams in Pot 1 will be placed in the top position of the group they are drawn into. Two teams in the same confederation — the regional groups FIFA splits international teams into — cannot be placed into the same group, except for the European confederation UEFA, which has more teams than there are groups.
During the group stage, the teams in a given group play each other in a round-robin format. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place teams across all groups advance to the knockout stage.
The knockout stage is a single-elimination format, in which teams face off in a bracket format and must win in order to advance to the next round, with five total rounds: the Round of 32, the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and the Final.
There is also a third-place match played between the losers of the Semifinals.
Who is hosting the 2026 World Cup?
The 2026 World Cup has three host countries: the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The matches begin June 11 and will be played in 16 venues across the three countries, with the Final being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just a few miles from New York City.
FIFA has strict rules concerning stadium sponsorships, and as a result, the stadiums with corporate names will be referred to by alternate names throughout the tournament.
Here are the venues set to host 2026 World Cup matches:
U.S.
- MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) — East Rutherford, New Jersey
- AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) — Arlington, Texas
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Stadium) — Atlanta, Georgia
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Stadium) — Kansas City, Missouri
- NRG Stadium (Houston Stadium) — Houston, Texas
- Levi's Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium) — Santa Clara, California
- SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium) — Los Angeles, California
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Stadium) — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Lumen Field (Seattle Stadium) — Seattle, Washington
- Gillette Stadium (Boston Stadium) — Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium) — Miami Gardens, Florida
Mexico
- Estadio Banorte (Mexico City Stadium) — Mexico City
- Estadio BBVA (Estadio Monterrey) — Guadalupe
- Estadio Akron (Estadio Guadalajara) — Zapopan
Canada
- BC Place (BC Place Vancouver) — Vancouver
- BMO Field (Toronto Stadium) — Toronto
When is the World Cup?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 through July 19, 2026, with a total of 104 matches planned in the tournament.
The group stage begins on June 11, with the final match of that round scheduled for June 27.
In the knockout stage, the Round of 32, will run from June 28 to July 3. The Round of 16 starts on July 4 and runs through July 7.
The Quarterfinals will be held from July 9 through July 11, the Semis will be played on July 14 and 15, and the third-place match is set for July 18.
The Final will be held on July 19.
Which countries have qualified for the World Cup?
Prior to the draw, 42 of the 48 slots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were set. It is the largest field in the history of the international soccer tournament, increasing from the 32 slots that had been in place for the prior seven World Cup tournaments.
Spain is the top-ranked team in the tournament, with Argentina, France and England rounding out the top four.
The six remaining spots will be determined by two separate playoffs held in March in Mexico. Four of the spots will go to European teams competing in one of the playoffs. The other two spots will come from the other playoff featuring teams from outside of Europe.
Here are the 42 countries that have secured a spot:
- United States (Host)
- Mexico (Host)
- Canada (Host)
- England
- France
- Croatia
- Portugal
- Norway
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Scotland
- Spain
- Austria
- Belgium
- Morocco
- Egypt
- Tunisia
- Ghana
- Cabo Verde
- Algeria
- South Africa
- Senegal
- Ivory Coast
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- Colombia
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
- New Zealand
- Haiti
- Curacao
- Panama
- Iran
- Uzbekistan
- South Korea
- Jordan
- Australia
- Japan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will air live in English on Fox television stations and in Spanish on Telemundo. It can also be streamed at FIFA.com.
The draw will be broadcast live from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in D.C. and is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET and run until 2 p.m.