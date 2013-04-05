North Korea's "Dear Leader" Dies
Complete coverage of the death of North Korea's Kim Jong Il
Latest
North Korea
Mike Wallace explores North Korea, a country rarely visited by foreigners, where poverty, disease and malnutrition are rampant. Worse yet are the conditions endured by the roughly 1 million Koreans, often political prisoners, confined to slave labor camps.
Kim Jong Il to be enshrined as "eternal leader"
North Korea announces it will entomb the late Kim next to his father, build "towers to his immortality"
S. Korea urges North to embrace "new era"
President Lee Myung-bak sounds hopeful note as young Kim inherits power, but warns against provocations
N. Korea: We'll defend Kim Jong Un "unto death"
Isolationist nation vows in New Year message that people will be "human shields" to protect new leader
In N. Korea, huge crowds at Kim's funeral march
Tens of thousands gather for late leader's funeral march, led by son and successor Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un meets with South Korean delegation
Next leader of North Korea gaining more political powers
N. Korea further elevates Kim Jong Il heir
State media says Kim Jong Un is head of powerful Worker's Party Central Committee; Un already given military role
North Korean heir's uncle plays key role
TV footage of Jang Song Thaek wearing a military uniform is a sign he'll play a role to secure Kim Jong Un's rise to power
Loss, fear, threats drive N. Korean mass grief
Poor and largely isolated, North Koreans grieve in an atmosphere that is part family mourning, part coercion
Kim heir wins backing, but may share power
Kim Jong Un will reportedly have to share power with military leaders, in spite of their pledges of support
Kim Jong Il publicly mourned by thousands
North Koreans pack capital's main square to pay respects as military leaders pledge loyalty to anointed heir
Kim Jong Un unlikely to have absolute control
The N. Korean heir-apparent has no military background, meaning he will likely not have same power as his father
Son of Kim Jong Il leads N. Korea mourning
Kim Jong Un leads solemn procession in display of power transition; State media hails heir as "lighthouse of hope"
Kim Jong Il's body laid out for mourners
Long-time dictator's body displayed in glass coffin as mourners, led by his son and successor Kim Jong Un, file past
WH calls for stable transition in North Korea
Obama administration in "wait and see" mode as North Korea sorts out death of Kim Jong II
Kim Jong Il's doctor opens up on '08 stroke
French neurosurgeon brought North Korean dictator out of coma after debilitating stroke that increased chances of death
Kim Jong Il, N. Korean dictator, dies at 69
Death of longtime "Dear Leader", known for a love of luxury and his secretive, absolute and defiant rule, leaves world wondering
Kim Jong Il's death leaves world wary but hopeful
World leaders fear possible destabilization after dictator's death, but also see opportunity for new diplomatic start
Kim Jong Il's legacy of defiance
North Korean leader lived life shrouded in mystery, leaves a nation few understand, and nobody can predict
S. Korea hopeful, on "high alert" with Kim gone
Gov't puts military and civil defense personnel on high alert as news of Kim Jong Il's death is digested by a nervous nation
Will N. Korean military accept succession?
Power struggle in wake of Kim Jong Il's death feared; Deal with U.S. that would have halted North's nuclear program in jeopardy
Report: N. Korea test-fires missile
Maneuver comes same day as nation announces death of leader Kim Jong Il, but the two events may not be connected
All eyes on Kim's heir-apparent in N. Korea
The 20-something heir-apparent to North Korea's throne is little-known Kim Jong Un; Communist Party leaders rally to him
Kim's death leaves nuclear talks in limbo
U.S. had been poised to announce deal on food aid, with North Korea agreeing to suspend uranium enrichment, but leader's death puts talks in jeopardy
Korean Americans react to Kim's death
News of North Korea's "Dear Leader" passing was met in Los Angeles' Koreatown with a mix of hope and concern