Trump says 32,000 people were killed in Iran's crackdown on protesters

President Trump said in a news briefing Friday that 32,000 people were killed during the recent protests in Iran, a far higher number than has previously been reported.

Mr. Trump, who made the remarks while addressing the Supreme Court's ruling striking down his sweeping tariffs, did not offer a source for the death toll. When asked if he had a message for the people of Iran, Mr. Trump said "the people of Iran are very different than the leaders of Iran" and called it "a very, very, very sad situation."

Mass anti-government protests roiled Iran in January until a government crackdown crushed the demonstrations. January 8 and 9 are believed to be the bloodiest, most brutal days in the country's history since the current government was founded in 1979. But an internet blackout has made it difficult to get information about the death toll.

Two sources, including one inside Iran, previously told CBS News that at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people have been killed throughout Iran in the protests. One Iranian man was able to get through the blackout and speak to CBS News on a video call, describing what sounded like a massacre of anti-government protesters in a public square. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has put the number of arrests at more than 50,000.

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House on February 20, 2026. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mr. Trump offered support for the people of Iran throughout the protests and crackdown. Meanwhile, U.S. military forces have been building up in the region as he tries to pressure the Islamic Republic to make a deal on its nuclear program.

Mr. Trump said Friday that he threatened the Iranian government with a strike if public executions were conducted. He previously told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil in January that there would be "very strong actions" against the Iranian regime if such executions occurred.

"They were going to hang 837 people, and I gave them the word, if you hang one person, even one person, that you're going to be hit right then and there," Mr. Trump said. "I wasn't waiting two weeks and negotiating. And they gave up the hanging. They didn't hang 837, supposedly they didn't hang anybody."

Mr. Trump also said Friday that the Iranian government "better negotiate a fair deal" on its nuclear program.

Earlier Friday, the president said that he was considering a limited military strike on the country.

On Thursday, CBS News reported that Mr. Trump had not yet made a final decision about whether to strike the country, though top national security officials have told the president the military is ready for potential strikes as soon as Saturday. The sources said the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond this weekend.