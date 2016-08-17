Zika virus
Emerging disease poses grave risk to newborns and challenges health officials around the world
Latest
Florida confirms sexually transmitted Zika case
Florida health officials confirmed the case in Pinellas County after the patient's partner apparently got infected in Cuba
Pregnant or trying? Don't let Zika guard down
While cases of the birth defect-causing virus have dropped sharply from last year's peak, Zika hasn't disappeared from the region, experts warn
Doctors keep close tabs on children of Zika-positive moms
Florida's rainy season is ramping up, and so is the threat of mosquitoes carrying the virus
Florida's rainy season is ramping up, and so is the threat of mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus. More than 5,000 people in the U.S. have reported having Zika since last year. Most people caught it overseas, but nearly all 224 locally-transmitted cases in 2016 happened in Florida. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Zika-infected mom's baby faces uncertain future
Rising temperatures, and the start of mosquito season, have the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas worried about Zika
Zika outbreak in Texas ahead of mosquito season
Spring is here and with it comes the threat of Zika, the virus spread by mosquitoes. So far this year, 18 women in the Rio Grande Valley have been infected with the virus linked to birth defects. Dr. Jon LaPook reports from Brownsville, Texas.
Zika virus can trigger epilepsy
Researchers say more defects and illnesses linked to Zika are emerging
Alarming rate of birth defects in U.S. cases of Zika
A new report confirms "indisputable evidence that Zika has a great capacity to cause birth defects, especially in the first trimester”
Genetically modified mosquito use considered in Houston
Mosquitoes that can carry Zika virus, dengue fever and chikungunya are common in the Houston region
Men in 3 Florida counties warned not to donate sperm
Health officials say sperm donations from South Florida could carry small risk of spreading Zika
Virus linked to heart trouble in some adults
For the first time, doctors have tied Zika infection to dangerous heart problems
Birth defects risk 20 times higher for Zika-infected moms
Preventing Zika infection during pregnancy is a priority, health officials say
Zika study in U.S. pregnant women tracks birth defect rate
Study finds even some women who did not have symptoms had babies with birth defects
Florida is Zika-free, but don't get too comfortable
Colder days and control efforts can tamp down Zika mosquitoes, but they can rebound even during short bouts of warmer weather
Locally transmitted Zika possibly found in Texas
Officials in Texas have found a possible case of locally transmitted Zika in the state. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula spoke to "CBS This Morning: Saturday" about the spreading virus.
Morning Rounds: Combating Zika, impact of psilocybin, and more
CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the first possible case of locally transmitted Zika in Texas, the impact of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic drug used on cancer patients dealing with anxiety and depression, and more.
Texas reports first Zika case from local mosquito bite
Texas would be the second U.S. state, after Florida, where mosquitoes have spread the virus
Zika birth defect may surface months after birth
A study of 13 Brazilian babies shows that the absence of microcephaly at birth doesn’t mean abnormalities won't develop later
Zika no longer "global health emergency," WHO says
But not all experts agree with the agency's decision
Human trials begin for Zika vaccine
Both private companies and the federal government are racing to create a vaccine to prevent the Zika virus from infecting more people. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula spoke to "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with more information.
The Zika Virus
One of the world's most frightening viruses has reached the U.S. What's being done to fight Zika? Dr. Jon LaPook speaks with the country's top scientists.
The frontlines of the U.S. fight against Zika
Tyler Sharp is a CDC epidemiologist working in Puerto Rico. He says fighting the virus there is the frontline of protecting the continental U.S.
Unanswered questions on how Zika impacts infants
Dr. Carmen Zorrilla's patients at the Maternal-Infant Studies Center at University Hospital in San Juan are enrolling in a study to find answers
Testes shrink, sperm counts drop in Zika animal study
New research in Zika-infected male mice raises concerns about the possible impact on human fertility
Most common words doctors say to pregnant women with Zika
There are few comforts physicians can offer pregnant women infected with the Zika virus