September 25, 2017, 8:32 AM | Sixty years ago today, nine black students entered an all-white high school in Little Rock, Arkansas. The new documentary "Teach Us All" honors the Little Rock Nine. It explores how educational inequality still plagues the U.S. six decades later. Bianna Golodryga spoke to director Sonia Lowman and backer Ava DuVernay about the film.