Living with COPD

November 26, 2017, 9:07 AM | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, is the nation's third-biggest killer, after heart disease and cancer. About 150,000 Americans die of COPD each year. Among women, it is more deadly than breast and ovarian cancers combined. "Sunday Morning" Senior Contributor Ted Koppel interviews his wife, Grace Anne Dorney Koppel, who was given only a few years to live when she was diagnosed with COPD 16 years ago. Today, the couple advocates for more research into prevention and treatment, which lags far behind what is devoted to other diseases.