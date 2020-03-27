Live

Watch CBSN Live

Zuckerbergs to fund coronavirus research

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are stepping up to battle the coronavirus pandemic through their charitable group, The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. They announced plans to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, "contributing $25 million with Gates and others" to begin exploring possible COVID-19 treatments. The sit down with Gayle King to talk about their effort as well as how they themselves are impacted by the virus.
