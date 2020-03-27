Zuckerbergs to fund coronavirus research Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are stepping up to battle the coronavirus pandemic through their charitable group, The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. They announced plans to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, "contributing $25 million with Gates and others" to begin exploring possible COVID-19 treatments. The sit down with Gayle King to talk about their effort as well as how they themselves are impacted by the virus.