Zika strikes Miami Beach: Five new infections reported A second site of the Zika virus has now been confirmed in Miami Beach. Officials say five people in the Miami Beach zone have been infected, bringing the total number of infections in two areas of the city to 36. Both neighborhoods are popular with tourists. On Friday, the CDC warned pregnant women to stay away from the Zika zones, as the virus is known to cause severe birth defects. David Begnaud reports from Miami Beach.