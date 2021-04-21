Live

Zika chemical spray faces backlash in Florida

Aerial spraying of a controversial chemical to fight Zika is delayed after a public outcry. There are now more than 650 Zika cases in Florida, with 56 non-travel related and 80 involving pregnant women. David Begnaud reports.
