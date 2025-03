Zelenskyy and Trump clash as White House meeting crumbles into contentious exchange President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared before cameras in the Oval Office before what was supposed to be a luncheon and the signing of a historic deal to give the United States access to Ukraine's wealth of minerals. As Ed O'Keefe reports, it quickly turned into a loud argument involving the two presidents and Vice President JD Vance.