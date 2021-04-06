Live

Watch CBSN Live

Zach Johnson wins British Open

After a four-hole playoff between three golfers, American Zach Johnson took home the British Open Championship at St. Andrews. Golf Digest senior editor Ashley Mayo discussed the results with CBSN's Jeff Glor.
