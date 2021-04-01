Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Emotional testimony from George Floyd's girlfriend at Chauvin trial
Capitol Police IG report criticizes January 6 planning
9-year-old boy among California shooting victims, authorities say
Why tech experts are skeptical about the Trump social network
Property owners and advocates fight to save land from pipeline
Video shows alleged smugglers dropping 2 children into U.S.
Pfizer, BioNTech: Vaccine is 91% effective against COVID-19
Coach retires after leading North Carolina to 3 championships
Nike gets restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes"
Coronavirus Crisis
CDC director warns of "impending doom" amid COVID spike
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19
Fauci warns against potential new COVID-19 surge as cases remain high
White House leaves vaccine "passports" to private sector
Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus
N.Y. opens up COVID vaccine to all adults starting April 6
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"X-Files" comeback in the works
A six-episode event of "X-Files" is in development, and will star the original cast members David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. Also, Will Ferrell gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top health stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On