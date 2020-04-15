Wynton Marsalis on keeping his jazz legend father's legacy alive Jazz Legend Ellis Marsalis, Jr. passed away in April due to complications from the coronavirus. Marsalis was the patriarch of what is considered to be the first family of jazz. His son, Wynton Marsalis, is an acclaimed musician and the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. He joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about how the Marsalis family is keeping his father's legacy alive, as well as staging a virtual concert with musicians from around the world, called "Worldwide Concert for our Culture."