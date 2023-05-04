Writers strike focuses on whether AI could take jobs from screenwriters The Writers Guild of America strike stretched into a third day Thursday with more than 11,000 film and TV writers out of work and on the picket line. They're hoping to stave off an industry takeover by artificial intelligence, and they're fighting for increased wages, particularly when it comes to writing for streaming services like Paramount+, a part of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.