WorldView: St. Vincent and the Grenadines leader attacked; U.K. cracks down on racist abuse online The Taliban assassinated a top Afghanistan media official. Meanwhile, anti-vaccine protests turned violent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the country's prime minister was hit with a rock, and a lesbian family fled Russia after receiving death threats online. Also, 11 people tied to racist abuse were arrested for targeting English soccer players on social media, and Iran swore in a new president. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines.