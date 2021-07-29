WorldView: Report shows China may be expanding nuclear capabilities; Ecuador revokes Julian Assange's citizenship A new report by the Federation of American Scientists shows China may be building a second field of missile silos in its western deserts, signaling a potential expansion of its nuclear capabilities. Meanwhile, an Ecuadorian court revoked the citizenship of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London to discuss those stories and more international headlines.